Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.16

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.16 and traded as low as C$2.86. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$2.89, with a volume of 291,129 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.50.
The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -205.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.80.
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
