Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.3 %

OTIS stock opened at $79.90 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $335,180,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $272,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,030 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,187,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.