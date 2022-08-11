Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Declares $0.36 Dividend

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3569 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.19. 19,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,353. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

