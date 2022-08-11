Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.10

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.60. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 229,021 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Overseas Shipholding Group

In other news, Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,652.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,972,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,859.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 331,990 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

(Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.