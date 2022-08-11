Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Stock analysts at Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 186.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on OYST. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oyster Point Pharma from $60.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Shares of OYST stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $204.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.08. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
