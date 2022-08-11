Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

PCFBY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52.

Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.4331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 29.77%.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

