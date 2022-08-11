Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.70

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and traded as high as $10.95. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Valley Bancorp provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, agriculture related businesses, non-profit organizations, professional service providers, and individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

