Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Has $15.05 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 4.9% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. SouthState Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.88. The company had a trading volume of 571,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,939,808. The company has a market cap of $257.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $196.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.95.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

