Pakcoin Price Up 4.3% This Week (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $221,199.52 and $2,447.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Anoncoin (ANC) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Pakcoin Profile
Pakcoin (PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pakcoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Pakcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pakcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.