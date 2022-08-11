Pallapay Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, Pallapay has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a market cap of $7.80 million and $52,958.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015359 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038041 BTC.
Pallapay Profile
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.
Pallapay Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.