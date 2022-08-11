Pallapay Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, Pallapay has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a market cap of $7.80 million and $52,958.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pallapay alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038041 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.