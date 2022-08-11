PancakeSwap Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $631.35 million and approximately $55.07 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for $4.40 or 0.00018050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,367.26 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00128969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00066647 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 320,674,852 coins and its circulating supply is 143,529,644 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

