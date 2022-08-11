Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of PANL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.44. 1,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.85 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

