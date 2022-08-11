Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

PANL traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $250.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $191.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Pangaea Logistics Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

