Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Papa John’s International has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Papa John’s International has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 0.1 %

PZZA opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.30. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $74.46 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 123.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 163,522 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 9,772.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 155,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 74,752 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Papa John’s International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 574,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,456,000 after acquiring an additional 31,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,454,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

