PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.60.

PAR Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:PAR opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $73.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.93% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

