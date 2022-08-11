PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PARGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.60.

PAR Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:PAR opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $73.45.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PARGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.93% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.