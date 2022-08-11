Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PRMRF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,505. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $32.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PRMRF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

