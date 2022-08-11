Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel William M. Haskel Sells 22,453 Shares

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 22,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $59,724.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 432,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,601.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PRTK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,959. The stock has a market cap of $160.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.52. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTK. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 491,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

