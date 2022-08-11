Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Cut to Neutral at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PK opened at $15.51 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $21.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Park Hotels & Resorts

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 50,092 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,593,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after acquiring an additional 322,185 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

