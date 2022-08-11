Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Update

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Partner Communications Stock Up 5.5 %
NASDAQ PTNR traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $269.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.25%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a 3,000.00 price objective on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
