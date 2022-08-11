Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.56

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 3242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.
Pasofino Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$23.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.80.
Pasofino Gold Company Profile
Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.
Featured Articles
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Pasofino Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasofino Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.