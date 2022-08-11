Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.56

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 3242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Pasofino Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.80.

Pasofino Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pasofino Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasofino Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.