PAX Gold (PAXG) One Day Volume Hits $15.66 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $606.10 million and $15.66 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,784.30 or 0.07321784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,367.26 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00128969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00066647 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 339,687 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

PAX Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

