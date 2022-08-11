PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 512,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 17.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 201,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 140.5% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

Insider Activity

PayPal Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.00. 446,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,745,678. The company has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

