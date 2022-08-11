PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $91,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

PYPL stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $99.17. 468,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,745,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.67.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

