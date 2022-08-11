Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Up 11.1%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.24. 128,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,438,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

