PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Stock Price Down 9.3%

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 20,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 98,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEPG shares. Wedbush started coverage on PepGen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PepGen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on PepGen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on PepGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

PepGen Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepGen

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported ($18.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($18.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepGen Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepGen stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

