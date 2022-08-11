Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director Romil Bahl Buys 500 Shares

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Perficient Stock Up 2.4 %

PRFT opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.11. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Perficient to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 846.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Perficient by 1,971.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 151.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

