PERI Finance Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week (PERI)

PERI Finance (PERI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, PERI Finance has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. PERI Finance has a total market cap of $868,950.26 and $563,659.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PERI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014961 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038239 BTC.
PERI Finance Profile
PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance.
Buying and Selling PERI Finance
