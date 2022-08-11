Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $7.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 22.5% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.7% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

