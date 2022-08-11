Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Buys 5,375 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 293.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

Shares of NET opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.43.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $3,030,938.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $3,030,938.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,977 shares of company stock worth $11,790,803 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

