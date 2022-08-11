Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Makes New $574,000 Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,153 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,440 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,165,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 12,848.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 932,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,889,000 after purchasing an additional 925,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of NTES traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.93.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 18.56%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

