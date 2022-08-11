Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Purchases 111 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Visa by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 6,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 631,983 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $140,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE V opened at $212.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $402.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $238.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.