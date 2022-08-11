Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 10,000 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 12.9 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $126.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average is $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

