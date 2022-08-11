Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 150 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,903,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $141.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.23.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

