Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 247,311 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,311 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 17.9% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 722,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 393.5% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %

EXC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,083. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

