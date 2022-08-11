Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGOGet Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.49-4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Perrigo Price Performance

Perrigo stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 135,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,245. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Perrigo by 25,300.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 40.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Perrigo by 30.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.