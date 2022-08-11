Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.49-4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Perrigo Price Performance

Perrigo stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 135,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,245. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Perrigo by 25,300.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 40.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Perrigo by 30.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.