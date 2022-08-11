Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) shot up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 238,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 836% from the average session volume of 25,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Perseus Mining Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

