Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the July 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Petro Matad Stock Performance

PRTDF remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. 110,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,076. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Petro Matad has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

