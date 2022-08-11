Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Trading Down 4%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.06 and last traded at C$13.21. 190,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 872,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEY. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.70.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.17, for a total transaction of C$237,347.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,234,702.95. In related news, Director Brian Davis sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$25,551.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,374,005.25. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.17, for a total transaction of C$237,347.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,234,702.95. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $407,300 and sold 207,787 shares valued at $3,098,427.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

