Phoenixcoin One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $1.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,571.44 or 0.99920754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00048934 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00229416 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00146223 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00262670 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00054455 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004658 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,857,331 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.