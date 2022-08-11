PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
PHX Energy Services Stock Up 16.8 %
PHX stock opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95. The firm has a market cap of C$315.88 million and a PE ratio of 28.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.88.
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
