PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services Stock Up 16.8 %

PHX stock opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95. The firm has a market cap of C$315.88 million and a PE ratio of 28.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About PHX Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 353,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,779,111. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 353,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,779,111. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 4,300 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total value of C$26,495.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,480 shares in the company, valued at C$1,179,842.32. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $137,006 and sold 107,900 shares valued at $665,473.

(Get Rating)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.