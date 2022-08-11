Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after buying an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 244,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,593,836. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $173.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

