Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 2.0% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.74. 5,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

