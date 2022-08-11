Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 119 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $437.63. 33,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $393.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

