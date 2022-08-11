Piper Sandler Downgrades Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) to Underweight

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of BRMK opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward acquired 31,925 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,322.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspireon Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 352,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 71,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

