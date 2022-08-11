Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 26.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Pixelworks Trading Down 17.3 %

PXLW traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,170. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pixelworks

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $26,630.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks

Pixelworks Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 183,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 106,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 85,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 221,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

