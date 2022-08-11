Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 26.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.
Pixelworks Trading Down 17.3 %
PXLW traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,170. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pixelworks
In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $26,630.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Pixelworks Company Profile
Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.
