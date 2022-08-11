Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) PT Raised to C$15.00

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

Shares of PZA traded up C$0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$13.78. The company had a trading volume of 114,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,321. The company has a market capitalization of C$443.40 million and a PE ratio of 17.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of C$10.90 and a one year high of C$14.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.88.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$122.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.8680982 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

