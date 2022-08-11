PlayDapp (PLA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25.06 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. PlayDapp has a market cap of $192.30 million and $25.06 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001876 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,200.39 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00129004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067215 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PLA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.