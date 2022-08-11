Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the July 15th total of 232,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYTCF shares. Investec upgraded shares of Playtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Playtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Playtech stock remained flat at $6.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. Playtech has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

