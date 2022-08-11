POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Down 7.6%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 3,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 392,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNT shares. William Blair started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

Insider Activity at POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other POINT Biopharma Global news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.