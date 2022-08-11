Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:PIF traded up C$0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.86. 10,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,950. The stock has a market capitalization of C$409.38 million and a P/E ratio of 131.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.30 and a 12-month high of C$23.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PIF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

